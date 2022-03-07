Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 1196136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.80.
The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
