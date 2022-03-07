Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 1196136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.80.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.