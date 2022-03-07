Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will report $487.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.59 million and the lowest is $484.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toast.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lifted their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,164,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28. Toast has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

