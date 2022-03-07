Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.52

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 142539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. increased their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $12,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

