TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $632.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.
About TORM (Get Rating)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
