ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Michael Panosian acquired 263,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $100,078.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

