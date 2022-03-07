Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOU. Cormark lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.12.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$51.16 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$22.21 and a twelve month high of C$53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

