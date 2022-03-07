TPI Composites, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $12.07 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.
In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
