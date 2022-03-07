Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £30,273.98 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($19.13) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($40,619.86).
TPK stock opened at GBX 1,341.50 ($18.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,494.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,578.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.
Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
