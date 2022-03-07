Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.