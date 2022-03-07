Truist Financial Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $263.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

NYSE:AVB opened at $247.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.42. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $174.85 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

