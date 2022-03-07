Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $123.20

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 129.99 ($1.74), with a volume of 2288460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.77).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 390 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.90) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 422.50 ($5.67).

The firm has a market cap of £537.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.99.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

