TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $120.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $21,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.