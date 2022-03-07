Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,996,000 after purchasing an additional 325,033 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 583,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

BRKR opened at $67.87 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

