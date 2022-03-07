Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 105,292 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 262.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,292 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,175.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,825,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,023,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

