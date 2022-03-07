Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.29.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Get Rating)
