Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $486.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

