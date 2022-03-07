Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Immunic were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immunic by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

IMUX stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $297.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

