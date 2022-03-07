Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,152,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

