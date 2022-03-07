Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 74,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KREF opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.