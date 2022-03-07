Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 43,100 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $773.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.58. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

