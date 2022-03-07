Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 6,600 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MC stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.