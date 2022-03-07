Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TZOO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,443 shares of company stock worth $567,502. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.