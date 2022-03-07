Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 12,757 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.09 million, a PE ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.