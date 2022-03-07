Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.