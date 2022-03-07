Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.52 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 56.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 248,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at $916,000.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $423,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

