Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 292,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.