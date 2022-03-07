Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 61,654 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $495.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

