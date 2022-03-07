UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

