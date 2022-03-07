UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $37.46 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $37,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 239.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

NYSE RNR opened at $144.53 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

