UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,927 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $34,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

AOS opened at $68.39 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.