UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 311,117 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,117 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

