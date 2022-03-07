UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,759 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $32,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $151.82 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

