UBS Group AG Acquires 32,748 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after buying an additional 457,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 120.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 441,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1,148.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,370,000 after buying an additional 410,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

