UBS Group AG Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

