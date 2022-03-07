UBS Group AG Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.
BAP stock opened at $154.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.80.
Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).
