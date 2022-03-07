UBS Group AG Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $154.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.80.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

