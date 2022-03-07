UBS Group AG Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

