UBS Group AG Purchases 72,655 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:WH opened at $84.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.