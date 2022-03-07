UBS Group AG Sells 18,225 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Amundi acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.