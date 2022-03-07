UBS Group Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $486.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $520.00 to $486.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $401.88 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.59 and its 200-day moving average is $439.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

