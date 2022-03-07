UBS Group Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($85.84) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.14 ($95.66).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.15 ($74.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($85.45).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

