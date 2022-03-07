UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of UMBF opened at $98.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in UMB Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

