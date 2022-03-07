Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($49.44) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Umicore from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Umicore alerts:

UMICY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 231,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,949. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.