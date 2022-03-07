Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $69,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Unilever by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

