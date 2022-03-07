United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Cut by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $2,169,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $9.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.76. 80,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,929. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

