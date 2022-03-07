United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $116.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $659.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 24,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

