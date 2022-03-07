United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP Sells $2,191,121.44 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

X stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. 34,896,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,644,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 478,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 45,762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

