UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

