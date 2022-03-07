Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 51368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after acquiring an additional 871,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

