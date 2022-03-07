Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to announce $351.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.71 million and the highest is $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after acquiring an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

