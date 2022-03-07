Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $115.65 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

